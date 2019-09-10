People Excluded from NRC to Get Certified Copies Soon
The notice said that the results for the complete family will be available for display online from September 14 next and this will be available only online.
People to check their names on the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kamrup on Saturday (PTI)
Guwahati: People excluded from the final NRC will get certified copies, regarding rejection of their names, at the earliest so that they can file their appeals, the office of the NRC state coordinator announced on Tuesday.
The dates regarding distribution of exclusion certificates will be announced soon, NRC State Coordinator's office tweeted.
The process of collection of exclusion certificates from the NRC Seva Kendras are on, the notice added.
The final NRC published on August 31 consisted only of Supplementary Lists and "queries are being received from the public about publication of all members of a family irrespective of their involvement in the claims and objections process" the tweet said.
"The results for the complete family will be available for display online from September 14 next and this will be available only online," the notice added.
The final NRC was released with 19,06,657 of the total 3,30,27,661 applicants excluded and 3,11,22,004 included.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Boy Does 30 Somersaults at One Go, Twitter Asks Kiren Rijiju to Take Note
- 'Your Life Matters': TikTok's New Challenge Urges Users to Start a Conversation on Suicide
- 'Crow Vengeance': Crows Seek Revenge from MP Man After They Suspect Him of Killing Their Chick
- KL Rahul's Form a Concern, Rohit Sharma Will be Considered as Test Opener: MSK Prasad
- Here’s How Much the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Cost