People Forced to Drink Flood Water in Marooned Odisha Villages

Unable to get potable water in marooned villages in parts of Odisha, a number of people are forced to drink what is available – the muddy and contaminated water that has accumulated in villages in the past few days due to flood. Though water in flooded rivers has receded significantly and is flowing below the danger mark, many villages still remained marooned. Many mud houses have been collapsed or damaged, food has become scarce, and there is no place to attend to nature’s call. Diarrhoea cases are also being reported from the 14 districts affected by the deluge as people are drinking contaminated water.

We are managing with dry food like flattened rice, but unable to get a drop of water to drink. Tube wells and other sources of drinking water are submerged in the flood. We are forced to drink the flood water, Makara Dalei of Nayabali village under Baliapal block of Balasore district. He said villagers are not even able to boil the flood water and make them drinkable due to lack of fuel. “Those who had cooking gas connection are also affected as cylinders have been swept away along with other household articles after flood water entered homes,” he said.

There is no power in the area due to the flood and water cannot be supplied under the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation scheme. Minati Sethy, a septuagenarian woman, said she is not able to cook because of lack of dry firewood. Elderly people of her Uluda village under Bishnupur gram Panchayat, who could not be evacuated, are virtually starving, she said.

Sethy said she has been surviving with watered rice which was cooked three days ago before the flood water of the Subarnarekha river inundated their village. Her 10-year-old granddaughter Geeta, who was shifted to a high land on the river’s embankment, does not realise the plight of the villagers.

