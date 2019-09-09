‘People from Apolitical Background Must be Made Guv’, T’gana CPRO’s Article Sparks Row, BJP Demands Apology

Hyderabad: An article written by Chief Public Relations Officer of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekara Rao on the appointment of Governors has sparked a fresh controversy.

CPRO Jwala Narasimha Rao, in his column in an English daily, had said that governors’ appointment should be from apolitical backgrounds, referring to the appointment of former Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan as Telangana Governor.

Citing the 1983 ‘Sarkaria Commission’, Rao said that Governor should be a person of ‘some eminence’ in any field. He also said that the commission report says that the CM should be consulted before the appointment, but none of it was done in Telangana.

In his Column, Rao said “it is desirable that a leader from a ruling party should not be appointed as a Governor to a state ruled by another party.”

The CPRO further said that since different parties had been trying to manipulate the appointment of Governors, they follow the orders of central government to keep them happy.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP leaders have termed his remarks as ‘atrocious and unwelcoming statement’ and demanded apology and action on CPRO.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Tamil Nadu state BJP chief was sworn-in as the first woman Governor of Telangana on Sunday. Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soundararajan.

