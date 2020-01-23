Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

People From Jamia Millia, Kashmir to Disrupt Peace in Uttarakhand, Says CM Trivendra Rawat

Reacting to the chief minister's remarks, Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association, an organisation of Kashmiri students studying here, said he should not issue 'provocative' statements.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 7:56 PM IST
People From Jamia Millia, Kashmir to Disrupt Peace in Uttarakhand, Says CM Trivendra Rawat
File photo of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said he had inputs that people from Jamia Millia and Kashmir had entered Uttarakhand to incite passions and disrupt peace. He warned that this will not be tolerated in the state.

"I have feedback that people from Jamia Millia and Kashmir have come here to disrupt peace. I want to warn them that it will not be tolerated," Rawat told reporters here on the sidelines of a function.

"Peaceful protests are okay but if people from outside the state come here to provoke people and disrupt peace, we will have to deal with them sternly," the chief minister said and asked such elements not to enter the state.

Meanwhile, a dharna began in Haldwani on Thursday to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act.

BJP state media incharge Devendra Bhasin claimed the dharna in Haldwani in which "people from outside the state like Jamia and Kashmir are participating is part of a larger conspiracy by the Left, Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties to spread misinformation about CAA and discredit the Narendra Modi government".

Reacting to the chief minister's remarks, Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association, an organisation of Kashmiri students studying here, said he should not issue "provocative" statements.

Association spokesperson Nasir Khuehami asked Rawat to withdraw his remarks and said "ensure the safety of Kashmiri students rather than issuing provocative statements like this".

