Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the exchange of intercultural wedding rituals amongst states can boost tourism and suggested that the states should announce special packages so people won’t feel the need of going abroad.

Addressing a Post Budget Webinar on the subject of ‘Developing Tourism in Mission Mode’, the Prime Minister said destination weddings offer a huge potential to tourism.

“We have to think out of the box and do long-term planning to take the tourism sector to a new level… People go abroad for destination weddings. Can our states announce a special package for destination weddings? I say that we should create an environment in the country the people of Gujarat should feel like they should get married in Tamil Nadu as per Tamil Nadu culture. If someone has two children, he/she should think about getting both their children married in separate states like one in Assamese style and the other one in Punjab.”

“Destination weddings offer a huge potential to tourism. Top-class people of our country go abroad but now the middle class and upper middle class are also going abroad for destination weddings. We are not working in this direction yet, few places are doing it in their own way,” he added.

Create Strategy to Attract Foreign Tourists to India: PM Modi

Throwing the spotlight on the increasing number of foreign tourists in India, the Prime Minister noted the growing attraction towards India and informed that 8 lakh foreign tourists have come to India in January this year compared to only 2 lakhs in January last year.

The Prime Minister also underlined the need to profile such tourists and create a special strategy to attract them to the country who have the maximum spending capacity. He informed that foreign tourists who come to India spend an average of USD 1700, while international travellers spend an average of USD 2500 in America and around USD 5000 in Australia.

“India has a lot to offer to high-spending tourists”, he pointed out. The Prime Minister stressed that every state needs to change its tourism policy to align with this thought. He gave the example of bird watchers who camp in the country for months and underlined that policies should be made to target such potential tourists.

