People Going for Tribal Day Festival Killed in Road Accident in Dantewada

Four people died and 19 villagers were injured when a speeding tractor overturned in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. The condition of five of the injured is said to be critical.

The incident had happened on World Tribal Day when people belonging to the tribal community were going on a tractor towards Katekalyan to celebrate the Day.

The accident happened on the road between Tetamm and Telam villages at the Katekalyan police station area.

Villagers riding on the tractor got submerged in the mud water after it overturned, due to which four villagers died on the spot. A minor was also among the dead. There were 23 people on the tractor when the accident occurred.

All the injured have been admitted at Katekalyan CHC Hospital by DRG personnel for treatment.

