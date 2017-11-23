English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cancer is Divine Justice for Our Sins, Says Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that God makes us suffer when we sin. Sometimes we come across young men getting inflicted with cancer or meeting with accidents. If you observe the background you will come to know that it's divine justice.
Loading...
Guwahati: People suffering from life-threatening diseases such as cancer is "divine justice" for sins committed in the past, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said, drawing flak from different sections.
"God makes us suffer when we sin. Sometimes we come across young men getting inflicted with cancer or young men meeting with accidents. If you observe the background you will come to know that it's divine justice. Nothing else. We have to suffer that divine justice," Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
The BJP leader, who has jumped ship from the Congress ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections, said these "outcomes of one's actions" are also mentioned in the scriptures.
"In this lifetime or in our previous life, or perhaps my father or mother... perhaps that young man did not do but his father has done something wrong. It is mentioned even in Gita, Bible about the outcome of one's actions. No point in being sad... all will get the outcome of this life's actions in this life only. That divine justice always will be there. Nobody can escape the divine justice that will happen," he said.
The comments sparked sharp reactions in the political circles and among cancer patients. Congress leader P Chidambaram denounced Sarma’s comments and said “that is what switching parties does to a person”.
Sarma replied to Chidambaram tweeting,"Go through my speech. I never said that sin cause cancer. It was a speech to motivate teacher. serve poor or otherwise you may face karmic deficiency and suffer in next life. science can not promote human value. religion might."
AIUDF leader Aminul Islam asserted that the health minister made this remark to cover his failure to control the spread of cancer in the state.
"He has given up, he can't control," he said. Some cancer patients said they were saddened by the health minister's remarks at a time when it is an established medical fact that there are scientific reasons and various other parameters responsible for the disease.
State-run Dr B Barooah Cancer Institute's Medical Superintendent Dr B B Borthakur sought to downplay Sarma's remarks.
"I don't think the minister made the remark on scientific basis but in a social context as I understand. I don't think it is a matter to be made into a controversy. It is not a matter to be given so much importance," he said.
(with PTI inputs)
"God makes us suffer when we sin. Sometimes we come across young men getting inflicted with cancer or young men meeting with accidents. If you observe the background you will come to know that it's divine justice. Nothing else. We have to suffer that divine justice," Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
The BJP leader, who has jumped ship from the Congress ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections, said these "outcomes of one's actions" are also mentioned in the scriptures.
"In this lifetime or in our previous life, or perhaps my father or mother... perhaps that young man did not do but his father has done something wrong. It is mentioned even in Gita, Bible about the outcome of one's actions. No point in being sad... all will get the outcome of this life's actions in this life only. That divine justice always will be there. Nobody can escape the divine justice that will happen," he said.
The comments sparked sharp reactions in the political circles and among cancer patients. Congress leader P Chidambaram denounced Sarma’s comments and said “that is what switching parties does to a person”.
'Cancer is divine justice for sins' says Assam Minister Sharma. That is what switching parties does to a person.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 22, 2017
Sarma replied to Chidambaram tweeting,"Go through my speech. I never said that sin cause cancer. It was a speech to motivate teacher. serve poor or otherwise you may face karmic deficiency and suffer in next life. science can not promote human value. religion might."
AIUDF leader Aminul Islam asserted that the health minister made this remark to cover his failure to control the spread of cancer in the state.
"He has given up, he can't control," he said. Some cancer patients said they were saddened by the health minister's remarks at a time when it is an established medical fact that there are scientific reasons and various other parameters responsible for the disease.
State-run Dr B Barooah Cancer Institute's Medical Superintendent Dr B B Borthakur sought to downplay Sarma's remarks.
"I don't think the minister made the remark on scientific basis but in a social context as I understand. I don't think it is a matter to be made into a controversy. It is not a matter to be given so much importance," he said.
(with PTI inputs)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: PWD Demolishes 100-Year-Old Bridge in Thane
-
Tuesday 04 December , 2018
Cop Murdered By Violent Mob: What Exactly Happened in Bulandshahr
-
Monday 03 December , 2018
Exclusive Interview: BJP Will Comfortably Win Rajasthan Says Amit Shah
-
Monday 03 December , 2018
Can Delhi Have 25% E-Vehicles By 2023? Kejriwal Govt's Latest Plan to Curb Pollution
-
Friday 30 November , 2018
Singers Celebrate 200 Years Of Silent Night At New York City Church
Watch: PWD Demolishes 100-Year-Old Bridge in Thane
Tuesday 04 December , 2018 Cop Murdered By Violent Mob: What Exactly Happened in Bulandshahr
Monday 03 December , 2018 Exclusive Interview: BJP Will Comfortably Win Rajasthan Says Amit Shah
Monday 03 December , 2018 Can Delhi Have 25% E-Vehicles By 2023? Kejriwal Govt's Latest Plan to Curb Pollution
Friday 30 November , 2018 Singers Celebrate 200 Years Of Silent Night At New York City Church
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia: Rohit and Ashwin Surprise Fans on The Streets of Adelaide Ahead of First Test
- 2.0 Box Office Day 6: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s Film Continues Its Winning Streak
- Honeywell Air Touch i9 Review: Family DNA Ensures This Air Purifier Filters Out Most Rivals Too
- PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018 Global Finals: Team RRQ Athena Wins [Watch Video]
- Women in Australia are Tweeting Photos of Their Bare Arms. Here's Why
Photogallery
Loading...