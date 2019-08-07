Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

People in Narmada's Submergence Area of Sardar Sarovar Dam Asked to Move to Safer Places

Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar started an indefinite `Satyagraha' (protest) in Rajghat, alleging that thousands of people who were displaced by the dam were neither rehabilitated nor paid any compensation.

PTI

Updated:August 7, 2019, 9:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
People in Narmada's Submergence Area of Sardar Sarovar Dam Asked to Move to Safer Places
File photo of Sardar Sarovar Dam.
Loading...

Indore: The administration on Wednesday urged the residents of villages in the submergence area of Sardar Sarovar Dam in four districts of Madhya Pradesh to move to safer areas.

Activist Medha Patkar launched a protest in Barwani district, demanding that doors of the dam be opened to avoid submergence of houses around the backwaters.

The dam, built across the Narmada river, is located in Gujarat.

Officials said level of the dam's backwaters has been rising in the districts of Barwani, Dhar, Alirajpur and Khargone in Madhya Pradesh.

Indore divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi said the people living in the submergence area are being requested to shift to safer places.

Permanent rehabilitation sites and temporary tin sheds have been built outside the submergence area, he said.

"We are constantly monitoring the rising level of the Narmada. We have called a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and also deployed motor-boats to evacuate people," Tripathi said.

An official of the Narmada Valley Development Authority told PTI that the Narmada has crossed the danger mark at Rajghat in Barwani district.

Around 6 pm on Wednesday, the river was flowing at 127.40 metres, above the danger mark of 123.28 metres, he said.

The old bridge in the Rajghat village connecting Barwani and Dhar districts is under water, witnesses said.

Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar started an indefinite `Satyagraha' (protest) in Rajghat, alleging that thousands of people who were displaced by the dam were neither rehabilitated nor paid any compensation.

The protesters demanded that the doors of the dam be opened immediately so that the level of backwaters in Madhya Pradesh can go down and submergence can be averted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram