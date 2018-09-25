English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
People 'Misinformed' About Offset Aspect of Rafale Deal: Air Force Deputy Chief Nambiar
Nambiar, who test flew the Rafale jet in France last week, said the commercial negotiations were headed by the then Deputy Chief of Air Staff and he was responsible for completing the negotiations that continued for 14 months.
Raghunath Nambiar flew the Rafale jet in France to assess its efficacy.
Loading...
New Delhi: Amid a political slugfest over the Rafale deal, Air Force deputy chief Raghunath Nambiar on Tuesday said the people were being "misinformed" on the issue and that the current pact was "much better" than what was negotiated earlier.
Nambiar, who test flew the Rafale jet in France last week, said the commercial negotiations were headed by the then Deputy Chief of Air Staff and he was responsible for completing the negotiations that continued for 14 months.
He said the Air Force met all directions of the leadership to get "better price, better maintenance terms, better delivery schedule, better performance logistic package".
Nambiar said it was "all in all a much better than what was obtained" earlier.
When asked about the charges by the opposition over offset contract under the deal to buy 36 fighter jets, he said, "I believe people are misinformed. It is nothing like Rs 30,000 crore to one party. Dassault alone has to only do offset to the tune of of Rs 6,500 crore. Nothing more than that."
The Congress has been accusing the government of corruption and favouritism to benefit Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence through offset contract by sidelining the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
Asked about the test flight, Nambiar said he had an opportunity to fly the Rafale and look at the capabilities that is on offer for the Air Force.
He said the aircraft is "shaping up quite well" and the Air Force is satisfied with performance of all the systems on the aircraft.
Nambiar, who test flew the Rafale jet in France last week, said the commercial negotiations were headed by the then Deputy Chief of Air Staff and he was responsible for completing the negotiations that continued for 14 months.
He said the Air Force met all directions of the leadership to get "better price, better maintenance terms, better delivery schedule, better performance logistic package".
Nambiar said it was "all in all a much better than what was obtained" earlier.
When asked about the charges by the opposition over offset contract under the deal to buy 36 fighter jets, he said, "I believe people are misinformed. It is nothing like Rs 30,000 crore to one party. Dassault alone has to only do offset to the tune of of Rs 6,500 crore. Nothing more than that."
The Congress has been accusing the government of corruption and favouritism to benefit Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence through offset contract by sidelining the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
Asked about the test flight, Nambiar said he had an opportunity to fly the Rafale and look at the capabilities that is on offer for the Air Force.
He said the aircraft is "shaping up quite well" and the Air Force is satisfied with performance of all the systems on the aircraft.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
Monday 24 September , 2018 Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Launched in the U.S. for $5799, Continental 650 GT for $5999
- Cricket Isn’t An Olympic Sport, Then Why Make It One?
- Renault Duster and Toyota Corolla Altis Available on Heavy Discount, Benefits Upto Rs 1 Lakh
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 9 Written Updates: Why Kriti Chose Deepak Over Shivashish
- Lionel Messi Will Eventually Play for Argentina Again: AFA President
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...