People Misusing Nikah Halala Should be Charged for Rape, Says AIMPLB

Taking a stand against the practice of nikah halala, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said that people indulging in such practices should be punished under law for rape charges. The decision was taken at the two-day meeting of the AIMPLB in Bhopal.“Some people are misusing the practice of ‘halala’ and they should be punished. After the Supreme Court terming the triple talaq illegal, the question of Halala should not arise,” Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, member of AIMPLB said.Nikah halala is a practice intended to curb the rising cases of divorce, under which a man cannot remarry his former wife without her having to go through the process of marrying someone else, consummating it, getting divorced and observing a separation period called ‘Iddat’ before coming back to him.Referring to the recent case of halala in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly where a woman was forced to consummate marriage with her father-in-law, Mahali said that it is illegal under the Islamic rules as well to marry the father-in-law.“A woman cannot be forced to sleep with anyone. Rape charges are likely to be slapped against the woman’s in-laws,” he said.Mahali added that the AIMPLB, the highest decision making body on Muslim affairs, is running awareness campaigns for men and women about the nikaah halala so that the practice is not misused for vested interests.In the recent case of nikah halala from Barelliy, the woman was divorced by her husband. She was then forced to marry her father-in-law, consummate the marriage to re-marry her first husband.