English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
People Now Expect Everything to be Done by Govt, Says PM Modi on Gujarat Visit
The PM, who is on a visit to Gujarat, also said that the government aims to empower the society to conduct more and more social works.
PM Modi on his visit to Gujarat (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Adalaj (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said asking the government to account for its work has now become a trend in the country. He said his government aims to empower society to conduct more and more social works.
"There is a recent trend of people expecting that everything has to be done by the government. They also seek answers from the government for the works that are not done. This was not a tradition in our country," the prime minister said at the 'pran-pratistha' (idol installation) ceremony at the newly-built Annapurna Dham temple in Adalaj town of Gandhinagar district in Gujarat.
He said the society earlier used to build dharmshalas (guest houses), gaushala (cow shelters), water ponds and libraries.
"All these used to be constructed by the society's strength. Slowly, knowingly or unknowingly, this activity of the society was suppressed and the state took the role of carrying out social work," Modi said.
"Our attempt is that the state should do the administrative work, and society should be empowered so that it can carry out such social works beneficial for the people at large," he said after inaugurating the temple set up by Leuva Patels, a sub-caste of the Patidar community.
The prime minister said it was the Leuva Patel community, led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which started the Amul movement and benefited people coming from all castes and classes in the villages of Gujarat.
Urging the community members to carry out social works, Modi added, "I will ask you to distribute one plant to each person coming to the temple as 'prasad' and ask him to grow it."
"There is a recent trend of people expecting that everything has to be done by the government. They also seek answers from the government for the works that are not done. This was not a tradition in our country," the prime minister said at the 'pran-pratistha' (idol installation) ceremony at the newly-built Annapurna Dham temple in Adalaj town of Gandhinagar district in Gujarat.
He said the society earlier used to build dharmshalas (guest houses), gaushala (cow shelters), water ponds and libraries.
"All these used to be constructed by the society's strength. Slowly, knowingly or unknowingly, this activity of the society was suppressed and the state took the role of carrying out social work," Modi said.
"Our attempt is that the state should do the administrative work, and society should be empowered so that it can carry out such social works beneficial for the people at large," he said after inaugurating the temple set up by Leuva Patels, a sub-caste of the Patidar community.
The prime minister said it was the Leuva Patel community, led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which started the Amul movement and benefited people coming from all castes and classes in the villages of Gujarat.
Urging the community members to carry out social works, Modi added, "I will ask you to distribute one plant to each person coming to the temple as 'prasad' and ask him to grow it."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Addiction: Youth in Madhya Pradesh Drinks Acid Instead of Water, While Playing Game
- Audi Launches Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition in India for Rs 49.99 Lakh
- Kangana Ranaut on Kareena Kapoor: If You’ve to Be an Actor, Wife or Mother, It Should Be Like Her
- Tina Datta Accuses Daayan Co-actor Mohit Malhotra of Inappropriately Touching Her
- Sooryavanshi First Look: Akshay Kumar's Stylish Cop All Set to Fight Against Terrorism
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results