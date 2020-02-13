People of Delhi Set Aside BJP’s Divisive Politics, Says Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and former minister Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that the Delhi Assembly elections clearly showed on how the people kept away the divisive politics by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kharge also asserted that the Congress is also introspecting on the shortcomings that led to its defeat in the polls.

"In elections victory or defeat is common, all efforts that were required for elections were put by us but we were not successful," Kharge said while talking to reporters in Belagavi.

“But, one thing is certain that those who were confident of victory in the name of religion, despite campaigning from the Prime Minister, Home Minister and others did not succeed,” he added.

In a historic mandate, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returned to power for the third time, bagging 62 out of 70 assembly seats. The BJP, which was the main opposition party, managed to win only eight. While Congress, drew blank one more time, with a vote share of forgettable 4.26 per cent.

Talking about AAP’s win stupendous victory, Kharge pointed out that Kejriwal’s won because of developmental works and not on false promises used by the BJP.

“Some time victories may be because of development and some time it will be based on agenda, like Prime Minister Narendra Modi gaining votes using emotive issues and false promises," he pointed out.

