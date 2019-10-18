'People of India Rejected His Thinking': Piyush Goyal Brands Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee 'Left-leaning'
The former finance Minister Piyush Goyal said that Abhijit Banerjee had sung praises for Congress's minimum income scheme proposal, but the people of India have rejected him for his thinking.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (PTI Photo/File)
New Delhi: Despite the jubilant praise and appreciation that has been flowing in for Abhijit Banerjee since his Nobel Prize win for Economics, Union Minister Piyush Goyal hit out at the economist and said the Indian public has rejected his thinking.
The former finance minister was referring to Banerjee's critical remarks on the dire state of the economy. On the day he was conferred with the prestigious award for his work in fighting global poverty, Banerjee said "the Indian government is on shaky ground and that policies are evaluated based on accepted criteria and looked at as an option".
"I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel Prize. But, you all know about his thinking. It is left-leaning. He had sung praises for NYAY (Congress's minimum income scheme manifesto promise). The people of India have rejected this thinking," Goyal said at an event in Pune.
Goyal is among a number of BJP leaders who have criticised the Nobel Prize awardee. BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde had also sardonically described Banerjee as the "man who recommended inflation and tax rates to be raised" in the country.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka, Parineeti Chopra to Voice Sisters Elsa and Anna in Frozen 2's Hindi Version
- Telugu Actor Manchu Manoj Confirms Divorce with Wife Pranathi Reddy
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrate Karva Chauth, Get Love from Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Akkineni
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried
- 'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football