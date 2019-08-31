People of Kashmir and Flood-hit Districts Can File GSTR till Sept 20, CBIC Confirms

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Saturday extended the deadline to file GST Return for people of Jammu and Kashmir and 58 flood-affected districts of 7 States.

The tax department said the updated deadline for filing the tax for the mentioned states will be on September 20.

“Central Tax dated 31.08.2019 issued to extend the last date for furnishing GSTR-7 for the month of July, 2019 to 20.09.2019 in J&K and specified 58 flood-affected districts of 7 States,” Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said in a tweet.

The tax department has also decided to waive the late fees for the month of July 2019 for FORM GSTR-1 and GSTR-6, for those who come from the said states.

The Income-tax Department on Friday had confirmed that the deadline to file income tax returns (ITR) for 2019-20 will end on Saturday, and won’t be extended again. The tax department issued a clarification after a fake order was circulating on social media about the extension of the deadline.

