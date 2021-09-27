People of Kashmir Need Not Worry About Situation Along LoC, Says Army Officer

The people of Kashmir do not have to worry about the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) as the Army is fully geared up to deal with any eventuality, a senior Army officer said on Monday. "The situation (along the LoC) is pretty good. We are fully geared up with our deployment and control. We don't have to worry, the people of Kashmir don't have to worry about what is happening on the LoC," General Officer Commanding of the Army's 15 Corps Lieutenant General D P Pandey told reporters at Boniyar in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

He said “small" incidents keep on happening but the overall situation in Kashmir is good. "There is a heavy footfall of tourists, one can't get a room. People of Kashmir are happy, they have understood the game of the separatists. Nobody is with them (separatists) now. We should pray that things remain peaceful," Lt Gen. Pandey said.

Earlier, the corps commander inaugurated the digital classrooms in 10 Army Goodwill Schools in Kashmir. "With the inception and impact of technology in all spheres of life, the Indian Army has also incorporated innovative changes in the existing learning and teaching techniques in Army Goodwill Schools.

"In one such endeavour, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), undertook a project to upgrade and digitise the classrooms in 10 Army Goodwill Schools of Kashmir Division in the districts of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and Anantnag," officials at the function said. They said the project included converting 128 classrooms into smart classes, which will revolutionise the teaching process.

The project, which cost Rs 3.1 crore, was funded by the PGCIL through their CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiative and was executed by iDreams Limited, Gurugram. The work on the project commenced in March 2020. However, due to Covid-19, it was halted from April to September last year and the digitisation of all classrooms was finally completed by December.

The key aspects of classrooms 2.0 are an enjoyable learning process, improved student engagement, attractive graphics, better instructional materials and ability to cater to all learning styles. "Sixteen Army Goodwill Schools out of a total of 28 have been digitised till date. We hope to digitise the remaining 12 also, so that all the children studying in these schools of the Kashmir valley can enjoy the benefits of the latest teaching techniques," the officials said.

