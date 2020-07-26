'People Remove Masks When Needed Most': PM Modi Says Coronavirus is as Lethal as it Was in Beginning

Coronavirus is still as dangerous as it was in the beginning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his Mann ki Baat address to the nation, as he urged people to remain cautious and take all precautions.

The Prime Minister said we all must ensure that we wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash hands. He said he has noticed that people take off their masks when they are needed most – when they have to talk to others.

"Sometime we have problems with masks. Some people remove masks while speaking. Whenever you feel like removing masks, just think about frontline soldiers, doctors who are fighting corona battle wearing these masks for hours,” he said.

India, with over 13.85 lakh cases, is the third worst-hit country in the global coronavirus tally after the US and Brazil, and it has recorded over 32,000 deaths so far.

But the PM said that despite the high case count, India has managed to have a successful recovery rate as he highlighted the track record in dealing with the pandemic.

He said that while it was saddening to lose even one person, India has managed to save lakhs. "Today, COVID-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. We were able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but threat of coronavirus is not over yet. We need to remain vigilant. We have to remember that coronavirus is still as dangerous as it was in the beginning,” said PM Modi during the 67th edition of his monthly radio programme.

He urged citizens to take a pledge of freedom from the pandemic on August 15, when the country celebrates Independence Day.

“This year, August 15 celebrations too will be in very different circumstances - in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. I urge the youth, the people of my country to take a pledge of freedom from the pandemic this Independence Day. Take a resolve for a self-reliant India, a resolve to learn and teach something new and a resolve to earnestly carry out our duties," PM Modi said.

The health ministry on Sunday said India had recorded 48,661 fresh cases in 24 hours, taking the total so far to 13,85,522. The number of death have risen to 32,063, with 705 deaths in the last 24 hours.