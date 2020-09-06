INDIA

1-MIN READ

People Reported Injured In Stabbings In Birmingham - UK Police

Police in the English city of Birmingham declared a "major incident" after reports that a number of people were injured in stabbings early on Sunday.

LONDON: Police in the English city of Birmingham declared a “major incident” after reports that a number of people were injured in stabbings early on Sunday.

“We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre,” West Midlands Police said in a statement. “A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.

“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious.”

(Writing by William Schomberg)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 6, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
