People Should Be Wary of 'Mahamilavat': Modi Slams Oppn Alliance in Chattisgarh Rally
In his maiden public rally in Chattisgarh after BJP lost power in the state last year, Modi said top Congress leaders were embroiled in legal tangles.
PM Modi is on his maiden rally in Chattisgarh after the BJP faced defeat in the recent Assembly elections. (Image: ANI).
Raipur: Taking potshots at the attempts to cobble up a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) against the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to guard against the 'mahamilavat' (highly adulterated) regime if his party wasn't voted back.
"Most members of the (Gandhi) family are either out on bail or have obtained anticipatory bail," the Prime Minister said, during the rally at Kodatarai in Raigarh district.
"I have come amidst you to get a new mandate for a new India," Modi said. Voters have to be on guard against the 'mahamilavat', he added.
India's poverty has started to decline due to efforts of the BJP-led government, Modi said. By opting out of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has deprived poor of healthcare, Modi said.
