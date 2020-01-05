People Shouldn't Have Misconception About Citizenship Law, Says Rajnath Singh
On a day's visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Singh visited the residence of Justice Khem Karan here to mobilise support for the Citizenship Amendment Act.
File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Lucknow: Union minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Sunday said people should not have any misconception about the amended citizenship law.
On a day's visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Singh visited the residence of Justice Khem Karan here to mobilise support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
"Our party has decided to give a message to the people that they should not have any misconceptions about CAA. The Indian culture teaches us 'Sarvdharma Sambhav' and a Hindustani cannot discriminate on lines of caste and religion," he said.
His visit comes days after widespread violence during protests against the law, which officials said left 19 persons dead.
The message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) had gone from India to the entire world, Singh said, adding "Indian cultural values cannot by violated by our party."
The defence minister also circulated pamphlets on the CAA and requested the media and party workers to go through them.
Asked by mediapersons about the National Register of Citizens, he said the exercise was on in Assam on the directives of the Supreme Court and not on the Centre's initiative.
"NRC is going on only in Assam and work has been completed to some extent. It is going on there on SC directives. There is no order of government in this regard. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified it," Singh said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Most Adorable Interactions of Deep-Veer on Social Media
- Aamir Khan Arrives in Himachal Pradesh to Film Laal Singh Chaddha
- WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Android, iOS Phones from February 2020
- BIG News: Largest Specimen of World's Biggest Flower Found in Indonesia
- 6 Renditions of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' Before IIT-Kanpur's Anti-Hindu Probe