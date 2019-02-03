: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a swipe at the Opposition for criticising his government's farmers' income plan, saying people sitting in air-conditioned rooms in Delhi do not know the importance of Rs 6000 for a poor farmer living in distant and difficult areas.He attacked the Congress over its promise of farm loan waiver and said the party uses the measure only to win elections. The Congress had promised to waive farmers' loans worth Rs 6 lakh crore in 2008-09, but it gave a loan relief of Rs 52,000 only crore after coming to power, he claimed."CAG report found that about 25-30 lakh people who got loan waiver were not even eligible for it," Modi said at a rally at Vijaypur in Jammu region. Ridiculing the loan waivers given by the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, the PM said some beneficiaries have been given cheques of Rs 13 only.He said under his direct benefit transfer PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 75,000 crore will be allocated annually. It means Rs 7.50 lakh crore will be deposited in farmers' accounts in the next 10 years."People know the track record of the country's 'naamdar'. They get 'fever' of loan waivers just before elections... They try to act as 'messiah' of farmers by announcing farm loan waivers once in 10 years," he said referring to the UPA rule.Ironically, the BJP had also announced loan waivers for farmers in Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly elections in 2017.To woo distressed farmers ahead of the general elections, the Centre has in the Interim Budget announced direct income support of Rs 6,000 per year to those holding cultivable land up to two hectares.Earlier, speaking at the inauguration and laying of foundation schemes of various schemes, Modi said, Leh and Ladakh will also be benefited by this. "Most of the farmers here fill this criterion and will get Rs 6000 annually. It will be disbursed in three instalments and the first instalment will reach soon. I will be sending guidelines to state government Sunday," he said.Modi said during his days as a BJP worker in the region he used to get demands from people in Delhi to bring vegetables from Leh because of their quality."Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is a phenomenal scheme for farmers. People sitting in air-conditioned rooms in Delhi do not know what Rs 6,000 mean for a poor farmer living in distant and difficult areas of the country," he said.Modi was in Leh to launch the first-ever university in Ladakh region. It will be a cluster university comprising degree colleges of Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Khaltsi having administrative offices at Leh and Kargil.The PM also laid the foundation stone of the new terminal building of Kushok Bakula Rimpochee (KBR) Airport in Leh by unveiling the plaque. The new terminal will be a modular, energy efficient and self-sustaining building of 18,985 sq. metres. Modi also opened new tourist and trekking routes in Ladakh.Ahead of elections, the PM also made a pitch for his return to the post, saying he will return to inaugurate schemes for which he is laying foundations stones today."I have inaugurated schemes which I had inaugurated earlier and I will come back to inaugurate schemes for which I am laying foundation stones today," he said. He said the foundation stone for Rs 2,000 crore Leh-Kargil transmission line which will reduce power problems in the area was laid by him and he is inaugurating it too."Our work culture is different. The country has left behind work culture of delay and deflect ('Latkane' aur 'Bhatkane'). I have to oust this culture from the country in the coming five years. It is ensured that the project which is initiated is completed on time," he said.He said weather brings to you a lot of hardship and the central government is committed to alleviating these problems of the area. He said he has inaugurated and laid foundation stones of schemes and projects worth Rs 3000 crore.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.