People Thought EC Was Being 'Fool-hardy' by Holding Bihar Polls, but We Lived Up to Challenge: CEC Sunil Arora

When the Election Commission began preparing for Bihar assembly polls amid the coronavirus pandemic, some felt it was being "fool-hardy", but the safe and successful conduct of this massive democratic exercise has given us an across-the-board appreciation, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Wednesday. Arora also said he is confident that the EC will be able to hold the next set of assembly polls on time and the internal exercise for those is already underway. Elections are due in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry in May-June next year.

He said the EC was made to feel like it had done a "dussahas" (misadventure) by holding the Bihar election amid the pandemic, but it was "a leap of faith and not a leap in the dark" for everyone in the Commission. "When you use the term leap of faith, you don't use it as some kind of a dramatic dialogue. A lot of preparation had undergone behind it. In any election, we work as hard as required. But in this kind of elections amid COVID-19 , this became a more herculean and challenging task" Arora told .

