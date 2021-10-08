‘People Throwing Luggage, Chaos Everywhere’: Heavy Navratri Rush Turns Mumbai Airport into Panic Box

The Mumbai International Airport witnessed chaos and massive rush of passengers on Friday morning as people left the city for their hometowns for the Navratri festival. The terminal looked like a crowded railway station.

A number of people reportedly missed their flight in all the commotion and blamed the airport authorities for poor management of the crowd that forced them to remain stuck in long queues.

Angry passengers took to social media to vent out their frustration.

“T2 AT CSMIA (Mumbai Airport) is a shambles. Literally feels like we’re in the dark ages. Endless milling crowds, machines breaking down, tempers frayed, chaos everywhere. Staff doing their best but absolutely unable to cope. Who runs this absolute shitshow? Please tag them. (sic)," composer and singer Vishal Dadlani tweeted.

Some airlines such as IndiGo had warned passengers beforehand to “to report early to allow sufficient time for security check".

Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO of fintech firm 5paisa.com, said the otherwise simple process of check-in and security check was taking over an hour. “Mumbai Airport is a mess. It takes at least 1 hr to enter and do check-in and then this crowd for security check. How can someone board a flight even reaching 2 1/2 hrs before domestic flight. This is the real commercial capital of the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 458 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 7,47,156. Maharashtra reported 2,681 new cases, and 49 deaths on Thursday.

