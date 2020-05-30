People Unwilling to Take Flights & Trains This Year, No Takers for Theatres & Eating Out Too: Network18 Poll

A mega online poll conducted across 13 languages and involving all Network18 digital and social news platforms has revealed that most respondents do not see themselves taking a flight or train this year.

The poll that included online platforms of News18, Moneycontrol, Firstpost and CNBC-TV18 concluded that 79 per cent of Marathis were reluctant about taking a train or flight. Thirty-six per cent of Malayalis were apprehensive about the same.

The poll received 50,000 responses in total. It was carried out for a week between May 21 to May 28.

None of the language polls revealed any interest in partying. Tamilians, however, were the only exception. A majority of them expressed a desire to celebrate.

Respondents were largely unwilling to go to movie theatres this year. Most Gujaratis, Assamese and Odia along with a large number of Telugu-speaking people do not want to go to a theatre ever again.

Everyone except Gujaratis want to keep on cooking their own food. Forty-nine per cent of Gujaratis want to eat out or order in.

No one wants to shake hands anymore except for Punjabis, 92 per cent of whom are uncertain.

Doctors, nurses and health workers are the 'Covid-19 warriors' of choice. Sanitary workers come in second, according to the poll takers, followed by the police.

Everyone has deferred their holiday plans except for Gujaratis, Tamils and Malayalis.

Most respondents across languages believe that they have always been kind and that the pandemic hasn't changed it.

A large majority of respondents said they will contribute more towards housework even when the lockdown is over. Kannadigas and Odias are the most willing to engage in the task.

With the exception of Bengalis, everyone will be using more private vehicles after the lockdown is lifted. Willingness to use public transport is highest among Tamils, Urdu-speakers and Bengalis.