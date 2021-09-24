'People Waiting to Welcome You': PM Modi Invites 'True Friend, Source of Inspiration' Kamala Harris to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called US Vice President Kamala Harris an inspiration and invited her to India during the first in person meeting between the two leaders at the White House on Friday. He also congratulated the US Vice President and said that said her election was an “important and historic event".

“Your election as vice president of the US has been an important and historic event. You are a source of inspiration for many across the world. I am confident that under Pres Biden and your leadership our bilateral relations will touch new heights," PM Modi said during the meeting, ANI reported.

ALSO READ: India ‘Very Important Partner’, Says Kamala Harris; PM Modi Thanks US for Help in 2nd Covid Wave

“Continuing on your journey of victory, Indians would also want you to continue that in India and wait for you to come to India and therefore, I extend to you an invitation to visit India," he said.

Kamala Harris highlighted that India and the US working together can not only have a profound impact not only on the people of our nations but the world. She highlighted the cooperation shown between the two countries on many occasions, including Covid-19.

“I know that India takes the issue of climate crisis seriously. We believe that the US and India working together can not only have a profound impact not only on the people of our nations but the world,” she said.

“We had Covid-19, the kind of crisis and importance of our shared belief in a free amd open Indo-Pacific region. On Covid-19, our nations have worked together. Early in the pandemic, India was a vital source of vaccines for other countries,” Kamala Harris added.

PM Modi also recalled his conversation with Kamala Harris in June during the second wave of Covid-19 in India, he said, “A few months ago, we had an opportunity to talk to each other over the phone. We had a detailed discussion at that time and the way you spoke to me so warmly and naturally, I will always remember that." “It was a very difficult time. India was confronted with the second wave of the pandemic but like a family, the sense of kinship and so warmly you extended a helping hand.

ALSO READ: PM Modi, Japanese Counterpart Suga Discuss Trade, Cultural Ties in ‘Fruitful Meet’ Ahead of Quad Summit

“The words that you chose when you spoke to me, I will always remember that and I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart," he said. “Like a true friend, you had given a message of cooperation and full of sensitivity and immediately we found that the US government, corporate sector and the Indian community all came together to help India," he said.

Kamala Harris also welcomed India’s decision to resume export of Covid-19 vaccine. “I welcome India’s announcement that it will soon be able to resume vaccine exports. It is particular note and admiration that India is currently vaccinating approximately 10 million people a day as of today," she said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here