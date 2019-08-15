People Want Vande Bharat Express in Their Area Now, Says PM Modi in I-Day Speech
In his Independence Day address, PM Modi said that the government has decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure development.
PM Narendra Modi delivers Independence Day speech from Red Fort.
New Delhi: People of India are no longer happy with merely the proposal for a new railway station, they want to know when the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express will come to their area, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday speaking of the changing aspirations of the people.
"People's thinking has changed. Earlier, people were happy with merely a plan to set up a railway station. Now people ask- when will Vande Bharat Express come to my area. People do not want only good railway stations or bus stations, they ask when is a good airport coming," he said.
Currently only one Vande Bharat Express is operational between Delhi and Varanasi, while another between Delhi and Katra is in the pipeline.
