People With Blood Groups A, B and Rh+ More Likely to Catch Covid-19: Study

People with blood groups A, B and Rh+ are more disposed to catching Covid-19 and those with blood groups AB, O and Rh- are at a much lower risk of the infection, a study at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has revealed.

According to a report in The Indian Express, 2,586 Covid-19 positive patients, admitted to the Ganga Ram hospital between April 8, 2020 and October 4, 2020, underwent the study.

“Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 is a new virus, and it is unclear whether blood groups have any impact on Covid-19 risk or progression. Therefore, we investigated the association of ABO and Rh blood group with Covid-19 susceptibility, prognosis, recovery time, and mortality in this study,” Dr. Rashmi Rana, Consultant, Department of Research, was quoted as saying in the report.

Dr. Vivek Ranjan, Co-author and Chairperson, Department of Blood Transfusion, pointed out that male patients with blood group B were found to be more prone to the virus than the female patients with the same blood group, and blood group AB was found to be more susceptible to infection in patients who were aged less than 60 years.

The findings of the study were published in the November 21 issue of Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday that approximately 8.3 lakh hospital admissions were authorised for the treatment of COVID-19 under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the last two years.

Out of these 8.3 lakh, approximately 4.7 lakh have been authorised in empanelled private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Benefits of the scheme are portable across the country, therefore, urban-rural bifurcation is not maintained for the beneficiaries.

Public Health being a state subject, response to the COVID-19 pandemic is primarily directed by state governments. The National Health Authority has been providing necessary support to states and UTs for ensuring free COVID-19 testing and treatment to all eligible beneficiaries under AB-PMJAY.

When COVID-19 pandemic started, initially existing treatment packages were used for providing Covid-related treatment. Later, special packages were introduced.

