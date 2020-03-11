As Coronavirus Count Rises, India Bars Entry for Italy, South Korea Travellers Without 'Negative' Certificate

New Delhi: In addition to visa restrictions already in place, people travelling from or having visited Italy and South Korea will now have to mandatorily submit certificate of having tested negative for coronavirus from laboratories authorised by the health authorities of their countries.

This measure came into effect from 0000 hours of March 10 and is a temporary measure till cases of novel coronavirus subside, according to a health ministry advisory.

According to media reports, 45 Indians are stuck at Rome airport with Emirates airline not letting them board, saying they won't be allowed to deboard in India.

"In addition to visa restrictions already in place, passengers travelling from/having visited Italy or Republic of Korea and desirous of entering India will need certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from the designated laboratories authorised by the health authorities of these countries," according to the health ministry advisory issued Thursday.

The DGCA has also stated that air travellers having visited or arriving from Italy and South Korea will require to submit a certificate of having "tested" negative from a health authorities designated lab in their countries for coronavirus at the departure airport.

The Indian Embassy in Italy has also asked Indian students with flights to India on or after March 10 that they may submit their details by filling in a form online.

