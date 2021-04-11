People Without Face Masks Will Not Be Allowed to Enter Mathura Temples, Says DM

Adhering to COVID-19 norms has been made mandatory for devotees visiting temples in Brijbhumi here amid rising coronavirus cases, officials said on Saturday. Nobody would be allowed to enter any temple of Mathura, Vrindavan, Goverdhan, Barsana and other areas without wearing a face mask and maintaining required distance, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said.

He said surprise checks have already started in the temples. Parikrama for devotees at Dwarkadhish temple has been banned with restricted entry at a time in the temple, Rakesh Tewari, media in-charge of the temple, said.

In Bankey Bihari temple, only a handful of devotees wearing face masks are allowed to pay their obeisance at a time, Munish Sharma, manager of the temple said. According to the district magistrate, sealing in 306 containment zones in Mathura have been completed and movement inside has been completely restricted.

Arrangements have also been made for the supply of essential commodities and medicines as per requirement, the official added. With one more casualty at S N Medical College in Agra, the number of deaths in the district owing to COVID-19 has swelled to 119, the officials added.

