Pepsi Wins US Award for Saving More Than 17 Billion Litres of Water in India
Representative image.
Washington: The United States on Monday named PepsiCo India for the 2019 Secretary of State's Award for Corporate Excellence (ACE), recognising its efforts to save more than 17 billion litres of water through community water programs and positively impacting 60,000 community members.
Established in 1999, the ACE recognises US companies that promote and uphold high standards as responsible members of their communities where they do business.
Other recipients of the award are Chambers Federation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Procter and Gamble Asia Pacific in Singapore and Agilis Partners in Uganda.
PepsiCo India has been named the global ACE winner in sustainable operations in the multinational enterprise category for its sustainable farming initiative in India, a media release said.
The award recognises the company's effort to save more than 17 billion litres of water through its community water programs and replenishing over 5 billion litres of water, positively impacting 60,000 community members, it said.
The winners will be presented with the award in a ceremony on October 31, 2019.
