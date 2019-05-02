Take the pledge to vote

Pepsi Withdraws Lawsuit Against 4 Potato Farmers From Gujarat After Talks With Govt

PepsiCo in April sued four Indian farmers for cultivating a potato variety -- FC5 -- grown exclusively for its popular Lay's potato chips.

Reuters

Updated:May 2, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
File photo of Pepsi Logo (Reuters)
New Delhi: PepsiCo Inc said on Thursday it will withdraw its lawsuit against four Indian potato farmers accused of infringing its patent, a PepsiCo India spokesman said.

"After discussions with the government, the company has agreed to withdraw the cases against the farmers," said the spokesman.

PepsiCo in April sued four Indian farmers for cultivating a potato variety -- FC5 -- grown exclusively for its popular Lay's potato chips.
