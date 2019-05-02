English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pepsi Withdraws Lawsuit Against 4 Potato Farmers From Gujarat After Talks With Govt
PepsiCo in April sued four Indian farmers for cultivating a potato variety -- FC5 -- grown exclusively for its popular Lay's potato chips.
File photo of Pepsi Logo (Reuters)
New Delhi: PepsiCo Inc said on Thursday it will withdraw its lawsuit against four Indian potato farmers accused of infringing its patent, a PepsiCo India spokesman said.
"After discussions with the government, the company has agreed to withdraw the cases against the farmers," said the spokesman.
