'Perfectly Fine After Covid Vaccine, Will Have to Take 2 Doses Before Resuming Work': Narayana Murthy

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy along with his wife Sudha Murty took the coronavirus vaccine on Monday in the second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive. In this phase, India expanded its drive to cover senior citizens and those over 45 years with co-morbidities.

Murthy shared his experience in getting a vaccine jab with Moneycontrol and said, “I took our vaccine for Covid-19 today at Narayana Hrudayala. Dr Devi Shetty’s team was extremely kind, professional, and helpful. We are very grateful to Devi and his team. We are feeling perfectly fine.”

“We were administered Covishield by the Serum Institute, “ Murthy informed. Talking about how the government and private sector will join hands to vaccinate Indians, Murthy said, “the government is already working with several private hospitals to administer the vaccine. This is good since the people, who can afford, can use the private sector and make sure that there are no huge crowds at the public hospitals for people that cannot afford.”

I have confidence that more and more private hospitals will be participating in the vaccination process as we move forward, Murthy added.

He further mentioned that they are yet to receive two more doses of the vaccine before they could start attending office.