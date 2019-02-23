Perhaps Forces Targeting Kashmiris Will Stop in Their Tracks Now: Omar Abdullah Thanks Modi

Thank you @narendramodi Sahib. Aaj aap ne hamaray dil ki baat keh di. pic.twitter.com/MNYGk312yI — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 23, 2019

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for breaking his silence on attacks against Kashmiris in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack and expressed hope that such incidents would not recur."Thank you @narendramodi Sahib. Aaj aap ne hamaray dil ki baat keh di (you have conveyed the feelings of our heart)," Abdullah tweeted.Addressing a rally at Rajasthan's Tonk district, the prime minister said, "Our fight is not against Kashmiris.""It's been a more than a week since the terrible attack in Pulwama & more than a week that Kashmiris have been bearing the brunt of the public anger. Perhaps finally after PM @narendramodi Sb has spoken these forces targeting Kashmiris will stop in their tracks," the NC leader said.On Thursday, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on Kashmiri students being targeted in various parts of the country and insinuated that the BJP may be behind the attacks in the aftermath of Pulwama attack.The former J&K chief minister had said the attacks on Kashmiris was clearly motivated by the approaching elections. “I have no firm evidence to suggest that BJP is behind the attacks on Kashmiris but they are silent about what is happening,” he had said in a press conference.