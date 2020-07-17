Periyar Statue Found Desecrated With Saffron Paint in Coimbatore, Protesters Demand Arrest of Culprits

Tension prevailed in Coimbatore's Sundarapuram area after the statue of late social activist Periyar EV Ramasamy was found desecrated on Friday morning. A witness noticed saffron paint poured all over the statue.

As police officials gathered in the area, the information spread among Periyarists and over 20 people assembled and staged a protest, demanding action be taken against the miscreants who indulged in the act.

Police say investigation is on and they are trying to collect all CCTV footage from near the area. They also assured that the culprits will be arrested.

The dishonour of the late activist's statue comes at a time when two people from a YouTube channel named Karuppar Kottam comprising of Periyar supporters were arrested for putting out a video about Kanda Shashti Kavasam, a traditional Tamil song with lyrics in praise of Lord Murugan. The arrests were made following a complaint by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the channel be shut as it hurt sentiments of Hindus.