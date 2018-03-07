GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Periyar Statue Vandalism Attempt to Divert Attention from Cauvery Water Issue: Kamal Haasan

"I believe this is done to divert attention from the fact that the government has not constituted Cauvery water management board. My request to people and media is not to fall for all this and get diverted. We need to focus on our issues," Kamal Haasan said.

News18.com

Updated:March 7, 2018, 1:40 PM IST
Periyar Statue Vandalism Attempt to Divert Attention from Cauvery Water Issue: Kamal Haasan
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan during a press conference on Wednesday (News18)
New Delhi: Condemning the vandalism of Periyar statue in Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that it was being done to divert attention from the Cauvery water issue.

“This is diversionary tactic. I believe this is done to divert attention from the fact that the government has not constituted Cauvery water management board. My request to people and media is not to fall for all this and get diverted. We need to focus on our issues. I keep reiterating that all this is being done to divert attention from Cauvery water issue,” he said during a press conference.

While granting an additional 14.75 TMC of Cauvery water to Karnataka, the Supreme Court had said that a Cauvery Water Management board will be set up and Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal will have control over water allocation, and not the states.

Haasan said that the vandalism incident could “surely be an orchestrated event”. He further said that if they (government) are serious, they should take action against all involved.

Meanwhile, CPM-M staged a ‘road roko’ protest near the BJP office in Chennai to demand strict action against H Raja. DMK leader Kanimozhi also asked government to take action against the BJP leader.

According to police, the glasses and the nose of the Periyar statue inside Tirupathur Corporation Office in Vellore were damaged by the vandals around 9pm on Tuesday. The men were caught by locals before they could inflict further damage and handed over to the police.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
