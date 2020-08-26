Periyar University Declares Rresult for UG and PG Examination, Check Details at Official Website

Periyar University has declared the results of undergraduate and postgraduate examinations on Tuesday, August 25. The result for the examination held in April can be accessed on the university’s official website.

In order to check the Periyar University UG and PG Results 2020, log on to the official website at periyaruniversity.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link for “April 2020 UG PG Examinations Results” and you will be redirected to the log in page. Key in your credentials, including details like hall ticket number and submit. Your Periyar University Result 20202 will appear on screen. Download the result.

For the unversed, the Periyar University states government-run university, established on September 17, 1997 at Salem in Tamil Nadu. The university has been named after social reformer named Thanthai Periyar E V Ramasamy.

The state run university got 12(B) and 2f status from the University Grants Commission in 2007. In 2015, NAAC recognised it as grade 'A' university during the reaccreditation in May.

Meanwhile, the varsity had called for applications for various graduate and post graduate courses. The last date for applying to admissions was August 17. The university opened application process for the following courses:

Five Year Integrated Programme: M.A. Journalism and Mass Communication (Electronic Media); M.Sc. Environmental Science (subject to approval of Syndicate)

Masters: Tamil, English, Economics, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sociology, History; M.Sc: Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Environmental Science, Food Science Technology & Nutrition, Applied Geology, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics, Applied Psychology, Zoology, Textiles and Apparel Design, Energy Science, Statistics, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics; M.Com, Master of Library and Information Science (M.Lib.I.Sc); M. Ed

Industry-Academia Collaborative Programmes: M.Sc Data Science; B.Voc B.Voc. (Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality) (AR/VR)