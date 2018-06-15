GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Periyar University June 2018 Exam Timetable Released, Check Now

Periyar University June 2018 Exam Timetable has been released on its official website.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 15, 2018, 3:35 PM IST
Periyar University June 2018 Exam Timetable Released, Check Now
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Periyar University June 2018 Exam Timetable has been released on its official website - periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The varsity is scheduled to organize examinations in the months of June and July 2018 for various courses offered in its constituent and affiliated colleges. Examinations for different subjects will be organized in two shifts viz – Forenoon shift from 10am to 1pm and Afternoon shift from 2pm to 5pm.

Candidates gearing up for Periyar University June 2018 Examination can visit the following url and download the complete timetable as per their Semester, Program and College.
http://www.periyaruniversity.ac.in/Documents/2018/COE/06/sch_june18.pdf

Meanwhile, Periyar University UG/PG Exam Result 2018 is expected to be announced anytime soon on its official website. Candidates awaiting the result must stay tuned and login to their profile to check their result.

The varsity has already declared the results of PRIDE 2018, which was held in February 2018 for admissions to Periyar University’s Distance Education programs including UG Degree, UG Diploma and Certificate Programme, PG Degree, PG Diploma Programme, MBA, MCA/M.Sc.(IT), M.Phil, B.L.I.S. and M.L.I.S.

