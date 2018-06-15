English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Periyar University June 2018 Exam Timetable Released, Check Now
Periyar University June 2018 Exam Timetable has been released on its official website.
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Periyar University June 2018 Exam Timetable has been released on its official website - periyaruniversity.ac.in.
The varsity is scheduled to organize examinations in the months of June and July 2018 for various courses offered in its constituent and affiliated colleges. Examinations for different subjects will be organized in two shifts viz – Forenoon shift from 10am to 1pm and Afternoon shift from 2pm to 5pm.
Candidates gearing up for Periyar University June 2018 Examination can visit the following url and download the complete timetable as per their Semester, Program and College.
http://www.periyaruniversity.ac.in/Documents/2018/COE/06/sch_june18.pdf
Meanwhile, Periyar University UG/PG Exam Result 2018 is expected to be announced anytime soon on its official website. Candidates awaiting the result must stay tuned and login to their profile to check their result.
The varsity has already declared the results of PRIDE 2018, which was held in February 2018 for admissions to Periyar University’s Distance Education programs including UG Degree, UG Diploma and Certificate Programme, PG Degree, PG Diploma Programme, MBA, MCA/M.Sc.(IT), M.Phil, B.L.I.S. and M.L.I.S.
Also Watch
The varsity is scheduled to organize examinations in the months of June and July 2018 for various courses offered in its constituent and affiliated colleges. Examinations for different subjects will be organized in two shifts viz – Forenoon shift from 10am to 1pm and Afternoon shift from 2pm to 5pm.
Candidates gearing up for Periyar University June 2018 Examination can visit the following url and download the complete timetable as per their Semester, Program and College.
http://www.periyaruniversity.ac.in/Documents/2018/COE/06/sch_june18.pdf
Meanwhile, Periyar University UG/PG Exam Result 2018 is expected to be announced anytime soon on its official website. Candidates awaiting the result must stay tuned and login to their profile to check their result.
The varsity has already declared the results of PRIDE 2018, which was held in February 2018 for admissions to Periyar University’s Distance Education programs including UG Degree, UG Diploma and Certificate Programme, PG Degree, PG Diploma Programme, MBA, MCA/M.Sc.(IT), M.Phil, B.L.I.S. and M.L.I.S.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Smriti Mandhana Keen to Make Most of Super League Stint; Eyes ICC World T20 Glory
- Stefano Gabbana Calls Selena Gomez 'Ugly', Miley Cyrus Blasts The Designer
- Umesh Joins Elite List of Indian Fast Bowlers to Take 100 Test Wickets
- Tim Cook Reveals How Apple Takes Care of Its Employees With This One Simple Health Tip
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain Camp in Turmoil as They Face Tough Opening Test Against Ronaldo-led Portugal