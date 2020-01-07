Periyar University Releases Result for UG, PG Exams at periyaruniversity.ac.in, Direct Link

The Periyar University (PU) has announced Periyar University UG Result 2019, PG Result 2019 on Monday, January 6. The Periyar University Result 2019 for both under graduate and post graduate were released by the exam conducting authority on its official website periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Students, who were had appeared for the examination and are waiting desperately for their Periyar University UG result 2019 and Periyar University PG Result 2019, should visit the official website to download the mark sheet.

The Periyar University conducted the examination in November, 2019. Students should keep their admit card handy to check the PU Result 2019.

Students can also check their Periyar University Result 2019 for UG and PG via direct link here periyar-univ-result

Periyar University UG, PG results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: Click on Periyar University Under Graduate Result 2019, Periyar University Post Graduate Result 2019

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Download Periyar University result 2019 and take a printout for future reference

The Government of Tamil Nadu established the Periyar University at Salem on 17th September 1997 as per the provisions of the Periyar University Act, 1997. The University covers the area comprising four districts namely Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. The University got the 12(B) and 2f status from the University Grants Commission, New Delhi and respectively reaccredited by the NAAC with “A” grade in 2015. The University bagged 68th rank among Indian Universities by MHRD NIRF 2019.

