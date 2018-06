Periyar University Result 2018 Declared on Website, Check Now

Periyar University's result for Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses has been declared on its official website – periyaruniversity.ac.in The varsity had organized these examinations in the month of April this year. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:How to check Periyar University April 2018 Result?– Visit the official website - http://periyaruniversity.ac.in/– Click on ‘April 2018 UG/PG Examination Result’ or ‘April 2018 UG / PG Examination Result (University Department)’– Enter your Register Number, Date of Birth and click on Show Result– Download your Result and take a printout for further referenceThe results are also available with the constituent and affiliated colleges of the Periyar University, Salem.Periyar University had earlier last week declared the results of PRIDE 2018, which was held in February 2018 for admissions to Periyar University’s Distance Education programs including UG Degree, UG Diploma and Certificate Programme, PG Degree, PG Diploma Programme, MBA, MCA/M.Sc.(IT), M.Phil, B.L.I.S. and M.L.I.S.