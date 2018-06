Periyar University Result 2018 for UG and PG Will be Announced Soon at periyaruniversity.ac.in

The Periyar University of Salem will announce the Periyar University UG PG Results 2018 today at 11 am. The Periyar University UG Result 2018, Periyar University PG Result 2018 will be published on the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in The Periyar University of Salem conducted the examination for the Undergraduate and postgraduate in the month of April/May. Students who are waiting for appeared for the examination can check their Periyar University Result 2018, UG Result 2018 on the official university website periyaruniversity.ac.in Step 1: Log on to periyaruniversity.ac.in Step 2: Look for the link which saysStep 3: Click on the link which saysStep 4: Enter your roll number/ enrollment number and other detailsStep 5: Take a print out of your result and preserve it for future reference.Students who are dissatisfied with the marks awarded to them can apply for revaluation within 10 days of the result declaration, as per University standard rules.