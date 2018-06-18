GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Periyar University Result 2018 for UG and PG Will be Announced Soon at periyaruniversity.ac.in

The Periyar University UG Result 2018, Periyar University PG Result 2018 will be published on the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2018, 10:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Periyar University Result 2018 for UG and PG Will be Announced Soon at periyaruniversity.ac.in
(Image: News18.com)
The Periyar University of Salem will announce the Periyar University UG PG Results 2018 today at 11 am. The Periyar University UG Result 2018, Periyar University PG Result 2018 will be published on the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The Periyar University of Salem conducted the examination for the Undergraduate and postgraduate in the month of April/May. Students who are waiting for appeared for the examination can check their Periyar University Result 2018, UG Result 2018 on the official university website  periyaruniversity.ac.in.

How to check Periyar University UG Result 2018, Periyar University PG Result 2018:

Step 1:  Log on to  periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says Periyar University UG Result 2018, Periyar University PG Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link which says Periyar University Result 2018

Step 4: Enter your roll number/ enrollment number and other details

Step 5: Take a print out of your result and preserve it for future reference.

Students who are dissatisfied with the marks awarded to them can apply for revaluation within 10 days of the result declaration, as per University standard rules.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Recommended For You