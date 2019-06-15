Periyar University Result 2019: Results for UG, PG April Exam to be Announced Soon at periyaruniversity.ac.in, Link Here

Periyar University Result 2019 | The Periyar University is expected to release the undergraduate and postgraduate results 2019 for the April examination today, June 15 (Saturday). The students who appeared for the exams can check their result on the official website of Periyar University – periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The Periyar University conducted the examination for the UG and PG courses in April 2019 and around 1.50 lakh students appeared for the examination.

Steps to check Periyar University UG and PG April Exam result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Periyar University - periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on to the link that reads UG and PG April results.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and other relevant information to check your results.

Step 5: Once the results appear on the page, download them and take a printout for future reference.

The students are requested to check the official website for further updates. Students can also apply for revaluation for 10 days from the day of declaration of Periyar UG and PG April result 2019.