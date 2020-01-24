Periyar's Statue Vandalised in Tamil Nadu as Politics Hots Up Over Social Reformer After Rajinikanth's Remarks

Chennai: Days after actor-politician Rajinikanth stirred the hornet’s nest with his remarks about Periyar, a statue of the social reformer was vandalised near Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The actor, in his address at the 50th anniversary-cum-readers' connect event of Tamil magazine 'Thuglak' on January 14, had said, "In 1971, at Salem, Periyar took out a rally in which undressed images of Lord Sri Ramachandramoorthy and Sita -with a garland of sandal-featured and no news outlet published it."

On Tuesday, Rajinikanth said whatever he said was true and he stands by his statement.

"Whatever I spoke about has become a controversy. I read out from what was printed in Hindu and Outlook. I didn't say anything out of imagination. I'll not apologise for what I said…I have not said anything out of imagination. I'm saying what I have seen and they (Dravidian outfit) are saying what they have seen," Rajini said.

Members of a Dravidian outfit had on Friday accused superstar Rajinikanth of "uttering a blatant lie" about social reformer Periyar, burnt the actor’s effigies and filed a police complaint against him. Over 50 protesters were detained.

