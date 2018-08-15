English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Permanent Commission for Women Officers in Armed Forces, PM Modi’s Push for Gender Equality
Permanent commission has been one of the biggest demands of women in armed forces who until now were given a short service commission in Army, Navy and Air Force.
Representative image: Reuters
Loading...
New Delhi: In a significant announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that women would now be eligible for permanent commission in the armed forces.
This has been one of the biggest demands of women in armed forces who until now were given a short service commission in Army, Navy and Air Force.
As per the short service commission, one can serve as a commissioned officer for 10/14 years. At the end of three years, one has three options: opt for permanent commission, opt out, or opt for 4 year extension. With Modi’s announcement, women would now be eligible for a term more than 14 years in the armed forces.
Earlier this year, it was reported that the Army was finalising a plan to grant permanent commission (PC) to women in an array of areas by creating a special cadre for their induction. Reports said that the permanent commission to women is being considered for a number of segments including cyber and IT, corps of military police and various posts in service selection board.
At present, the Army offers a permanent commission to women in the Army Education Corps (AEC) and the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Department. Majority of women recruits in the Army are short-service commission (SSC) officers and they have a maximum tenure of 14 years.
In April, the Centre had told the Supreme Court that it was considering granting permanent commission to short service commission women army officers. A group of women army officers recruited under SSC scheme had approached courts seeking PC status.
In September 2017, the Army had announced that it was inducting women in the military police, seen as a major move towards inducting them for combat roles.
The Indian Army is yet to open doors for combat roles for women. Very few countries have allowed women in combat roles which include Germany, Australia, Canada, USA, Britain, Denmark, Finland, France, Norway, Sweden and Israel.
(With inputs from PTI)
Also Watch
This has been one of the biggest demands of women in armed forces who until now were given a short service commission in Army, Navy and Air Force.
As per the short service commission, one can serve as a commissioned officer for 10/14 years. At the end of three years, one has three options: opt for permanent commission, opt out, or opt for 4 year extension. With Modi’s announcement, women would now be eligible for a term more than 14 years in the armed forces.
Earlier this year, it was reported that the Army was finalising a plan to grant permanent commission (PC) to women in an array of areas by creating a special cadre for their induction. Reports said that the permanent commission to women is being considered for a number of segments including cyber and IT, corps of military police and various posts in service selection board.
At present, the Army offers a permanent commission to women in the Army Education Corps (AEC) and the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Department. Majority of women recruits in the Army are short-service commission (SSC) officers and they have a maximum tenure of 14 years.
In April, the Centre had told the Supreme Court that it was considering granting permanent commission to short service commission women army officers. A group of women army officers recruited under SSC scheme had approached courts seeking PC status.
In September 2017, the Army had announced that it was inducting women in the military police, seen as a major move towards inducting them for combat roles.
The Indian Army is yet to open doors for combat roles for women. Very few countries have allowed women in combat roles which include Germany, Australia, Canada, USA, Britain, Denmark, Finland, France, Norway, Sweden and Israel.
(With inputs from PTI)
Also Watch
-
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Flashback IDay National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Flashback IDay National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi Won't Play for Argentina This Year, Future in Doubt - Reports
- This Video of ITBP Jawans Carrying a Pregnant Woman for 5 Kms is Winning The Internet
- Was PM Modi Right? This Man Claims That He Made Tea Using Gas From Gutter Sludge
- Samsung Mocks Apple Yet Again in Two New Ads For Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...