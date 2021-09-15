Permission for Tripura Rally denied, TMC Threatens to Move Court

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been denied to hold a public rally in Tripura twice, on Tuesday said the party will move to court against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government if their third plea is also denied. TMC had sought permission for a mega rally in Agartala on September 15, but its request was turned down by police officials saying the route was already booked. The party then requested booking for September 16, but was again denied permission.

TMC has now sought permission to hold the party rally on September 22, saying another rejection would force them to go to the court. “We have given the letter in the manner required for the procession. But this time, if permission is not given, we will move the court," said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who will lead the party rally in Agartala, has accused the Bipalb Deb-led Tripura government of “using all its might and resources" to stop him from entering the state. Banerjee alleged that the BJP government is “scared to death" of the growing public support for TMC in Tripura.

TMC has also alleged that the BJP government is coercing hotel owners in Tripura not to provide lodging to Banerjee or their space for organising press conferences. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP is afraid of TMC as the support for the party is growing in the state. He asserted that in a democratic country BJP can’ do this, the Times of India reported.

Ghosh also accused Tripura’s law enforcement agencies of indifferent behaviour, saying while other parties are being allowed to hold mass rallies the authorities are invoking Covid-19 norms for TMC.

The BJP, on the other hand, has accused the TMC of double standards over the issue. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that the TMC government is not allowing opposition parties to hold rallies in the state for upcoming assembly bypolls due to Covid-19, but it is crying foul in Tripura.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here