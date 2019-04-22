English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Permit of Luxury Bus in Kerala Cancelled After Tussle Between Workers and Passengers
The spark came after two young men shouted at the driver as they remained for long, without any update, inside the damaged bus.
Image for representation
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: Transport commissioner of Kerala has ordered to cancel the permit of a luxury bus owned by Suresh Kallada Tours and Travels after its employees roughed up the travellers the other day.
The transport minister of Kerala, A.K. Saseendran has also sought a report from the Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer.
In connection with the incident, three people, including the manager of the company, were taken into custody. DGP Lokanath Behera had hinted stern action against the assaulters.
The incident occurred in the Bengaluru bound luxury bus set off from Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday night. By the time it reached Harippad at 10.30pm, a breakdown was reported, keeping the stranded passengers clueless about the happening.
The breakdown ended in a heated exchange between the workers and passengers. Police intervened to transport them to Vyttila in Kochi in another bus. As soon as the bus reached the Vyttila destination, bus workers gathered in a group to assault the passengers. They were forcefully dragged out of the bus by a set of goons.
Jacob Philip, one of the travellers, put up a video of the incident on Facebook bringing to light the harrowing incident to the public. Details were shared along with.
Jacob, who shot the videos in secrecy, had uploaded the video during the journey itself.
The spark came after two young men shouted at the driver as they remained for long without any update inside the damaged bus. They were later pulled out of the bus and goons chased them after to violently rough up.
The transport minister of Kerala, A.K. Saseendran has also sought a report from the Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer.
In connection with the incident, three people, including the manager of the company, were taken into custody. DGP Lokanath Behera had hinted stern action against the assaulters.
The incident occurred in the Bengaluru bound luxury bus set off from Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday night. By the time it reached Harippad at 10.30pm, a breakdown was reported, keeping the stranded passengers clueless about the happening.
The breakdown ended in a heated exchange between the workers and passengers. Police intervened to transport them to Vyttila in Kochi in another bus. As soon as the bus reached the Vyttila destination, bus workers gathered in a group to assault the passengers. They were forcefully dragged out of the bus by a set of goons.
Jacob Philip, one of the travellers, put up a video of the incident on Facebook bringing to light the harrowing incident to the public. Details were shared along with.
Jacob, who shot the videos in secrecy, had uploaded the video during the journey itself.
#keralapolice @KeralaTourism Help. "Suresh Kalada", bus people unloaded and beaten. @KeralaNews24x7 pic.twitter.com/SH7WurFgEK— Jacob Philip (@Jacobphilip00) April 21, 2019
The spark came after two young men shouted at the driver as they remained for long without any update inside the damaged bus. They were later pulled out of the bus and goons chased them after to violently rough up.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Saturday 20 April , 2019 Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan Rides Triumph Bonneville Through Fire – Watch Video
- A Comedian Played Ukraine's President. Now He Won the Presidential Election, For Real.
- Chhapaak: Video of Deepika Padukone Kissing Vikrant Massey Breaks the Internet
- 'Wave of Bigotry, Not Development': What This Election Means For a Muslim, Woman Entrepreneur in Varanasi
- TikTok Ban: Supreme Court of India Directs Madras High Court to Decide on Interim Relief by April 24
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results