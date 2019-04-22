Take the pledge to vote

Permit of Luxury Bus in Kerala Cancelled After Tussle Between Workers and Passengers

The spark came after two young men shouted at the driver as they remained for long, without any update, inside the damaged bus.

News18

Updated:April 22, 2019, 9:07 PM IST
Image for representation
Thiruvananthapuram: Transport commissioner of Kerala has ordered to cancel the permit of a luxury bus owned by Suresh Kallada Tours and Travels after its employees roughed up the travellers the other day.

The transport minister of Kerala, A.K. Saseendran has also sought a report from the Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer.

In connection with the incident, three people, including the manager of the company, were taken into custody. DGP Lokanath Behera had hinted stern action against the assaulters.

The incident occurred in the Bengaluru bound luxury bus set off from Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday night. By the time it reached Harippad at 10.30pm, a breakdown was reported, keeping the stranded passengers clueless about the happening.

The breakdown ended in a heated exchange between the workers and passengers. Police intervened to transport them to Vyttila in Kochi in another bus. As soon as the bus reached the Vyttila destination, bus workers gathered in a group to assault the passengers. They were forcefully dragged out of the bus by a set of goons.

Jacob Philip, one of the travellers, put up a video of the incident on Facebook bringing to light the harrowing incident to the public. Details were shared along with.

Jacob, who shot the videos in secrecy, had uploaded the video during the journey itself.




The spark came after two young men shouted at the driver as they remained for long without any update inside the damaged bus. They were later pulled out of the bus and goons chased them after to violently rough up.
