Person Tests Positive for Covid-19 at MP Raj Bhavan Day after Campus Declared Non-containment Zone

Less than 24 hours after the Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan was declared a non-containment zone, another person tested positive for the coronavirus in the campus on Tuesday. One of the labourers working inside the campus tested positive, said sources in the Governor House.

Earlier, 10 people living inside the campus had tested positive, prompting the administration to declare the Raj Bhavan a containment zone on May 27.

As the campus houses several staffers of the Governor, including a Grade IV employee, his kin and others had tested positive and later 10 of them people were hospitalised and their families shifted to quarantine.

On Monday, the Raj Bhavan had announced that the campus has turned into a non-containment zone as 385 samples taken from the staff had tested negative. In between the campus was declared a restricted zone as well.

With the district administration issuing no notification in this regard, political circles were abuzz with speculation if the decision to declare Raj Bhavan a Covid-19 free zone was done to facilitate oath-taking for the Shivraj cabinet expansion expected to take place shortly.

Normally it takes three weeks to declare any containment zone free of the infection.

Besides, an employee of MP assembly secretariat and a contractual sanitation worker of SBI head office in Bhopal also tested positive on Tuesday. The employees were told to go back from the SBI office gate and the building was sanitised.

On Tuesday, Bhopal reported 39 fresh cases, taking the tally to 1,574, including 60 deaths. Indore’s positive cases have reached 3,570 and the total infections have reached 8,405 in MP.