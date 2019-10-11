Take the pledge to vote

Personal Enmity, Not Politics, Say Police After Bengal Triple Murder Case Triggers Uproar

Bondhu Prakash Pal, the 35-year-old teacher, his pregnant wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan were found lying in pools of blood in their house at Jiaganj on Tuesday, when Durga Puja festivities were on.

PTI

October 11, 2019
Personal Enmity, Not Politics, Say Police After Bengal Triple Murder Case Triggers Uproar
Kolkata: The West Bengal Police on Friday said the brutal killing of a school teacher, his wife and minor son in Murshidabad district was a result of personal enmity and bore no political connotation.

Bondhu Prakash Pal, the 35-year-old teacher, his pregnant wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan were found lying in pools of blood in their house at Jiaganj on Tuesday, when Durga Puja festivities were on.

Police have detained two people in connection with the incident.

"Prima facie it seems to be a case of personal enmity and it has nothing to do with politics. His family members have denied affiliation with any political group," the West Bengal Police said in a statement.

Apart from being a school teacher, Pal also worked as an agent of a few companies and was in "serious financial crisis", it said.

"The murder of three members of a family... is a sad incident. Investigation was started... and two persons have been detained and are being examined," the statement said.

The BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had on Thursday said that though Pal was not their active member, he participated in the weekly 'milan' programmes organised by the Sangh.

"During examination of several local witnesses, family members and friends, no one claimed his association with the RSS. Even during search of the house of the victim, no such document could be found," the police statement said.

According to police, it had also come across a page of a diary which suggested "likely strained relations" between the victim couple.

Meanwhile, the state's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the probe into the murder.

