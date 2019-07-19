Personal Security Officer of Mehbooba Mufti's Kin Shot Dead by Militants in Anantnag

Srinagar: A Personal Security Officer (PSO) of PDP leader Sajad Mufti was shot dead by suspected militants after Friday prayers in Baba Mohalla, Bejbhera in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

According to reports, the suspected militants fired upon Farooq Ahmad Mir resident of Khiram, Anantnag in chest as he was coming out of the mosque after performing prayers. He was immediately shifted to the Sub district hospital in Bejbhera, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A police officer confirmed the incident and said that one AK-47 has been also snatched by the militant from the slain cop. The area has been cordoned off for searches, police said.