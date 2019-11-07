Take the pledge to vote

Perturbed by Villager Burning Alive Revenue Official, Andhra Tehsilar Puts Up Rope Barrier in Her Chamber

Those who want to give their letter, documents are asked to handover from a safe distance.

November 7, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
Perturbed by Villager Burning Alive Revenue Official, Andhra Tehsilar Puts Up Rope Barrier in Her Chamber
Andhra official puts up a rope in her office. (Image by ANI)

Hyderabad: Frightened after the incident of a revenue official being burnt alive by an irate villager, a tehsildar in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool has decided to meet her visitors while sitting across a rope that acts as a barrier.

According to a report in ANI, tehsildar Uma Maheswari's chamber has been divided into two halves using a rope. Those who want to give their letter, documents are asked to handover from a safe distance.

The official said that she decided to put up a rope after a revenue official in neighbouring Telangana was set on fire by a villager.

"I panicked after Vijaya's murder. Yesterday some people came to my office without any application, they were drunk. Seeing them in such a condition scared me. So I tied a rope creating a barricade between my chair and the visitors," Maheshwari was quoted as saying by ANI.

The tehsildar, however, clarified that she had removed the rope after an hour. "The rope was tied for only an hour, later I removed it. I did so only out of fear," she said.

Vijaya Reddy, a tehsildar with the state revenue department, was burnt alive by an angry land owner at her office in Abdullapurmet on Tuesday. Two staff members, including Vijaya's driver Gurunatham (27), who came to her rescue too were seriously injured.

According to witnesses, the accused visited Reddy's office with passbooks related to his property and set her on fire. Although Vijaya Reddy's fellow-employees wrapped her in a blanket in an attempt to douse the flames, she died soon afterwards.

Sources said that the accused had sneaked a bottle of kerosene into Reddy's office along with his land documents.

