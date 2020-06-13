Pet Dog Flies Back Home after Industrialist Books Chartered Flight between Mumbai and Bengaluru

At a time when migrants struggle to make their way back home amid restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus, an industrialist from Mumbai reportedly hired a chartered flight for a round trip to Bengaluru to pick up his pet dog. Source privy to the incident, said that three members took a flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru on June 4 in order to bring the dog, that had been left behind.

The family landed at the airport at 1.30 pm and spent nearly 2 hours in the city before returning to Mumbai with the dog, sources at the Kempegowda International Airport said. The family had carried their Covid-19 negative test results as mandated by the government of Karnataka for those visiting the state for short trips.

The family was purportedly carrying Covid-19 test reports issued by a private lab which wasn't on the list of labs approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) given to the airport authorities. This led to some confusion at the airport as the concerned authorities weren't sure if the lab results were authethic, but once it was clarified the family was allowed to proceed. They then proceeded to pick up the pup from a kennel in the city and returned and boarded the flight back.

Another government source said that all the necessary paperwork was in place and due diligence was followed. "We did the necessary checks and treated them like every other passenger by not giving any special VIP treatment. The purpose of their visit was not our botheration"