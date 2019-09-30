Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pet Dog Lone Survivor as 3 of Family Jump Into River in Suicide Pact

Unable to bear the death of her husband Kishan (65) on Saturday, Kavita Mandanna (55), her son Kaushik (30) and daughter Kalpita (20) entered into a suicide pact.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pet Dog Lone Survivor as 3 of Family Jump Into River in Suicide Pact
Image for representation.

Mangaluru: The body of the woman who jumped into the Nethravati river with her mother, brother and pet dog was recovered early Monday while the pooch has been saved even as search was on to trace the brother's body, police said.

Unable to bear the death of her husband Kishan (65) on Saturday, Kavita Mandanna (55), her son Kaushik (30) and daughter Kalpita (20) entered into a suicide pact, the police said.

Even before Kishan's funeral on Sunday, the family overcome with grief left a note saying 'miss you' beside the corpse, then went to the bridge across Nethravati at Panemangalore with the dog and jumped into the river.

Eyewitnesses saw the three taking the plunge along with the pet, and tried to save them. Kavita was saved but she died on the way to hospital, while Kalpita's body was recovered early Monday. Search for Kaushik's body was still on, they said.

The dog has been rescued and was being given treatment in a veterinary hospital.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram