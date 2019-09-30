Pet Dog Lone Survivor as 3 of Family Jump Into River in Suicide Pact
Unable to bear the death of her husband Kishan (65) on Saturday, Kavita Mandanna (55), her son Kaushik (30) and daughter Kalpita (20) entered into a suicide pact.
Image for representation.
Mangaluru: The body of the woman who jumped into the Nethravati river with her mother, brother and pet dog was recovered early Monday while the pooch has been saved even as search was on to trace the brother's body, police said.
Unable to bear the death of her husband Kishan (65) on Saturday, Kavita Mandanna (55), her son Kaushik (30) and daughter Kalpita (20) entered into a suicide pact, the police said.
Even before Kishan's funeral on Sunday, the family overcome with grief left a note saying 'miss you' beside the corpse, then went to the bridge across Nethravati at Panemangalore with the dog and jumped into the river.
Eyewitnesses saw the three taking the plunge along with the pet, and tried to save them. Kavita was saved but she died on the way to hospital, while Kalpita's body was recovered early Monday. Search for Kaushik's body was still on, they said.
The dog has been rescued and was being given treatment in a veterinary hospital.
